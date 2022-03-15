The government needs to draw up additional economic measures ahead of a House of Councillors election this summer to cushion the impact of soaring oil prices on the economy, Shoji Nishida, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s panel for fiscal policy, has said.

In a recent interview, Nishida pointed to a need to expand measures aimed at curbing oil prices amid concern that they could rise further against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Shoji Nishida, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s panel for fiscal policy | KYODO

Nishida backed the opposition Democratic Party for the People’s proposal to consider compiling additional economic measures after the government’s fiscal 2022 budget bill is enacted.

“Although fiscal spending would involve a rise in the balance of government bond issues, it would help maintain corporate earnings and therefore increase tax revenue and prevent a fall in consumption,” said Nishida, a member of the House of Councilors.

The DPP has made the proposal at a meeting of the secretaries-general of the party, the LDP and Komeito, the LDP’s coalition partner.

The government is currently providing subsidies to oil wholesalers, with the hope of keeping retail gasoline prices as high as around ¥172 per liter.

Nishida called for extra efforts by the government to guide retail gasoline prices to below ¥160 per liter.

In a bid to help the Japanese economy overcome protracted sluggishness, meanwhile, Nishida stressed the need for the government to compile a long-term investment plan.

He called for ¥200 trillion to ¥300 trillion to be invested over 10 years for measures including those to deal with the nation’s dwindling birth rate and reinforce national resilience against disasters.

For long-term investment, Nishida said the government should increase initial-budget expenditures by ¥20 trillion to ¥30 trillion.

Nishida said the LDP headquarters will compile proposals including such measures, as early as this month, with a view to making the proposals part of the party’s platform for the Upper House election.