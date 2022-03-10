Fast Retailing Co., the operator of the Uniqlo casual clothing chain, and game developer Nintendo Co. joined other major Japanese companies Thursday in suspending business operations in Russia as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine continues.

“We condemn all forms of aggression that violate human rights and threaten the peaceful existence of individuals,” said Fast Retailing Co., which runs about 50 Uniqlo stores in Russia.

Nintendo said it has stopped shipping all of its products, including its popular Switch consoles, to Russia citing logistical reasons.

Nintendo, which has already halted online software sales in Russia, said its actions will have only a limited business impact as sales in the country are small.

After a request from a Ukrainian deputy prime minister, Hitachi said in a statement it is pausing all manufacturing activities in Russia for the time being and suspending exports to the country.

Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Twitter earlier this week he had urged the Japanese industrial conglomerate to stop supplying products and services in Russia.

Disclosing a letter addressed to Hitachi Executive Chairman and CEO Toshiaki Higashihara, he said, “We call on your company to end any relationships and stop doing business in the Russian Federation until the Russian aggression in Ukraine is fully stopped and fair order is restored.”

Hitachi said the Russian market only accounts for about 0.5% of its consolidated sales forecast for the business year ending this month. It manufactures and sells construction machines in the country.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., a subsidiary, had already announced the suspension of heavy machinery exports to Russia.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp., which sells industrial machines and air conditioners in Russia, said it has stopped exports to the country as “continuing business is difficult” under current circumstances.

The removal of some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system by the United States and its allies is making money transfers between countries difficult, while logistical disruptions are another hurdle to overcome, a Mitsubishi Electric spokesman said.

Torildoll Holdings Corp., the operator of udon noodle restaurants, said it is planning to discontinue operations of all seven of its stores in Russia due to supply chain disruptions.

Many Japanese companies have stopped business operations in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Toyota Motor Corp. suspended operations at its plant in St. Petersburg last Friday, while Nissan Motor Co. said earlier this week it plans to temporarily halt production at its factory in the Russian city.