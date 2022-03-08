Tokyo confirmed 8,925 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, after reporting first figure below 6,000 since Jan. 18 on Monday.

Tuesday’s figure was down by about 2,900 from a week earlier.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital came to 9,979.3, compared to 11,312.7 a week before.

The number of severe cases Tokyo’s own criteria decreased by two from Monday to 67, while 22 deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported.

On Monday, the daily number of new cases nationwide came to 37,083, decreasing by 14,251 from a week earlier and falling below 40,000 for the first time since Jan. 18.

The nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients on Monday fell by eight from the previous day to 1,354, while 121 new deaths were reported among coronavirus patients.