The death toll from an arson attack at a mental health clinic in Osaka in December ose to 26 on Monday, according to the Osaka Prefectural Police.

A woman believed to be in her 30s, who had remained in serious condition since the fire, died in the early hours of Monday, the police said.

The police suspect Morio Tanimoto, 61, who also died following the fire, of setting fire to the clinic, planning to send the case to prosecutors as early as this month.

The attack occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 17. Security camera footage showed Tanimoto set fire to the entrance area of the clinic, located on the fourth floor of a building.

After the fire, 27 people, including the suspect, were sent to hospital in cardiac arrest. The suspect later resuscitated, but died on Dec. 30.