The government is still unable to set a clear direction for its nuclear energy policy, 11 years after the country’s worst nuclear incident, reflecting deep-rooted public distrust in nuclear power plants.

Nuclear power generation in the country was completely halted after the devastating triple meltdown accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station in Fukushima Prefecture, that followed a huge earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.

Since then, only 10 nuclear reactors have been brought back online.

In its basic energy plan, updated in October last year, the government kept unchanged the target share of nuclear power at between 20% and 22% of the country’s total electricity generation for fiscal 2030, beginning in April of that year.

The actual share of nuclear power stood at 3.9% in fiscal 2020, which ended in March last year.

All of the country’s 27 idled reactors waiting for regulatory approval for restart need to be brought online in order to achieve the target.

A proposal to build new reactors to replace aging ones was rejected due to the lack of experience in the country in resuming idled reactors and operating them safely.

Amid growing momentum for carbon reduction across the globe, there are moves in the United States and Europe to re-evaluate nuclear power generation, which does not emit greenhouse gases.

The European Union plans to conditionally include nuclear power in the EU Taxonomy, a list of environmentally sustainable economic activities. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has been pushing to develop new fast reactors. Finland is leading other countries in establishing a deep geologic nuclear waste repository.

In Japan, some business executives are supporting nuclear power generation as a way to reduce carbon emissions. Some people in areas hosting power plants are also positive about restarting reactors and promoting the nuclear fuel cycle.

Still, the momentum for active use of nuclear energy has yet to build up in the country, due to persistent fears about the safety of nuclear power generation.

In order to realize a carbon-neutral society, the country needs to cut back on thermal power generation, which emits large amounts of greenhouse gases.

Since electricity generation using renewable energy sources is still unstable, the country apparently has no other choice but to use nuclear energy in order to reduce thermal power generation.

“The key is whether we will be able to include plans to build new nuclear reactors” in the government’s annual economic and fiscal policy guidelines, a senior ruling coalition official said.

Without in-depth discussions, the government might remain unable either to opt for active use of nuclear energy or break away from it.