A-bomb survivors in Japan, outraged by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are becoming increasingly enraged over Moscow’s implied threats to use nuclear arms, with Russian remarks even prompting some politicians in Japan to float the idea of sharing American nuclear weapons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move on Sunday to place his country’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, has drawn strong criticism from hibakusha in Japan.

On Friday, concern rose after Russian troops attacked a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, which started a fire at the facility — the largest nuclear plant in Europe. The fire was extinguished and Ukraine authorities reported that no immediate radiation level increase was detected.

“Japan is the only country to have suffered wartime atomic bombings,” said Tadayoshi Ogawa, 77, an A-bomb survivor living in Nagasaki. Such a catastrophe must not happen again, he said.

In April 2012, Ogawa participated in nongovernmental organization Peace Boat’s cruise around the world along with other A-bomb survivors under the theme “Voyage of Testimony.” The hibakusha disembarked at a port in Odessa Oblast in southern Ukraine.

Ogawa recalls having seen young people dancing in the streets and smiling when he pointed his camera at them. During a cultural exchange event, everyone listened as he spoke about the horrors of war and his experience during the atomic bombing.

Hibakusha Tadayoshi Ogawa meets with children in Kyiv in April 2012. | COURTESY OF TADAYOSHI OGAWA / VIA KYODO

Now, Odessa Oblast has become a war zone, with many casualties reported in the media.

“What will happen to the people I met at that time?” Ogawa said.

As an amateur photographer, Ogawa is planning to exhibit photographs he took when he visited Ukraine.

“I want to send a message that such a beautiful country must not be destroyed by meaningless fighting,” he added.

Following Putin’s threat, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other politicians have proposed that the country should discuss the possibility of a nuclear-sharing arrangement with the United States. Others have touched on abolishing Japan’s nonnuclear principles of not possessing, producing or allowing nuclear weapons in the country’s territory.

But Toshiko Tanaka, 83, a Hiroshima resident and an A-bomb survivor who also visited Ukraine in 2012, expressed her resolution to continue working toward nuclear abolition.

“Now is the time for Japan to convey to the international community the horror of nuclear weapons,” she said. “I want to tell young people that nuclear weapons must never be used. We will continue to do what we can.”