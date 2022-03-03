Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is making arrangements to visit India and Cambodia later this month for meetings with their leaders, a government source said Wednesday.

During his India visit planned for March 19 and 20, the source said, Kishida hopes to reaffirm with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the pursuit of a “free and open” Indo-Pacific region as members of an informal grouping of four democracies known as “the Quad.”

Kishida will also exchange views with Modi about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. India, which depends on Russia for arms procurement, abstained from voting on a U.S.-led U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

The two leaders may also discuss an Indian high-speed railway project that uses Japan’s shinkansen bullet-train technology.

The visit is still contingent on developments in the Ukraine crisis. But if Kishida does get to India, it would be the first trip to the South Asian country by a sitting Japanese premier since Shinzo Abe’s visit in 2017.

Japan and India are working with two other Quad members — the United States and Australia — to promote security cooperation amid China’s rising assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

The two countries are also marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

During a visit to Cambodia being arranged for March 20 and 21, Kishida will request in a meeting with Prime Minister Hun Sen that the Southeast Asian country fully support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the source.

Cambodia holds the rotating chairmanship of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations this year.