Residents in Japan have donated around ¥2 billion ($17 million) to a relief fund for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country, Ukraine’s ambassador said Tuesday.

Ambassador Sergiy Korsunsky met with Kenta Izumi, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, thanking people in the country and its government for the support. More than 60,000 residents have made donations to a bank account set up by the Embassy of Ukraine.

Korsunsky called for continued support as an enormous amount of money would be needed for reconstruction in Ukraine, Izumi told reporters after the meeting at the embassy.

Meanwhile, e-commerce giant Rakuten Group Inc. has separately set up a humanitarian fund, receiving over ¥1.4 billion by Tuesday. Yoshiki, leader of the mega rock band X Japan, has said he donated ¥10 million to the fund.