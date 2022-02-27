The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 10,321 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, down by 2,614 from a week before, as well as 28 new fatalities from the coronavirus disease, as the daily number of cases continue to fall in the capital.

The number of patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria, meanwhile, increased by two from the previous day to 75.

The seven-day moving average of new infections in the capital stood at 11,141.7, down from 14,804.9 a week earlier.

Elsewhere in the country, Aichi Prefecture reported 4,344 cases and 13 deaths, while Hyogo Prefecture logged 3,640 cases and nine deaths and Chiba Prefecture 3,524 cases and 12 deaths.

The health ministry said Sunday that the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients decreased by 25 from the previous day to 1,482.

On Saturday, the number of COVID-19 cases newly confirmed in Japan came to 72,170, down by about 9,400 from a week earlier. Across the country, 256 new deaths were reported among infected people.