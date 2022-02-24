Moscow – Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to conduct a special military operation to “protect” the Donbas region of Ukraine, the state-run Tass news agency reported.
Russia doesn’t plan to occupy Ukraine, the news organization cited Putin as saying.
