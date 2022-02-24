  • Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying ceremony in Moscow on Wednesday. | SPUTNIK / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying ceremony in Moscow on Wednesday. | SPUTNIK / VIA AFP-JIJI

  Bloomberg

Moscow – Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to conduct a special military operation to “protect” the Donbas region of Ukraine, the state-run Tass news agency reported.

Russia doesn’t plan to occupy Ukraine, the news organization cited Putin as saying.

