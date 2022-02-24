Police in Nagoya on Thursday arrested Koki Tanaka, 36, a former member of boy band Kat-tun, for alleged possession of methamphetamine.

According to the Aichi Prefectural Police, Tanaka, who lives in Chiba Prefecture, denies the charges and was quoted as saying that he didn’t know anything about the drugs.

Police suspect Tanaka was in possession of about 0.164 grams of methamphetamine while staying at a business hotel in Nagoya on the evening of Jan. 30.

In 2017, Tanaka was arrested in Tokyo over marijuana found in his car.

Tanaka was a member of Kat-tun, which was formed in 2001 and made its major label debut in 2006. He had made appearances in several movies, TV programs and theater productions before his management office, Johnny & Associates, terminated his contract in 2013 for repeated violations of internal rules.

In 2019, Junnosuke Taguchi, another former Kat-tun member who had left the band in 2016, was also arrested for possession of drugs. He was later convicted.