Ahead of this summer’s House of Councilors election, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is experiencing delays in deciding candidates for some single-seat districts.

The Upper House districts are opposition strongholds that have provoked disagreements between the LDP’s local chapters and national headquarters.

It is unclear whether the LDP can basically finalize Upper House candidates by the party’s March 13 convention, as aimed for by the leadership.

There are a total of 32 single-seat Upper House districts across the country. The LDP has yet to decide which candidate it will officially endorse in the Upper House poll in seven: Aomori, Miyagi, Yamagata, Yamanashi, Nagano, Tottori-Shimane and Okinawa.

Delays in the candidate selection process have been especially evident in Okinawa, in the aftermath of a mayoral election in the city of Nago last month. With the incumbent Okinawa governor’s term expiring in September, the process is also being affected by the need to prepare for a gubernatorial election.

In Okinawa, the LDP’s headquarters is backing Atsushi Sakima, former mayor of Ginowan, as a potential Upper House candidate, while the local chapter is considering fielding him in the gubernatorial race. The local chapter failed to reach a conclusion in talks Saturday, which were joined by an LDP lawmaker elected from the prefecture.

In Miyagi, the party’s headquarters is seeking to endorse an independent incumbent who belongs to the same parliamentary group as LDP lawmakers.

But the Miyagi chapter is concerned that the incumbent won the 2016 election by running as a unified opposition party candidate. It hopes to field a current member of the Miyagi prefectural assembly in this year’s election.

The LDP’s official candidate in Miyagi is expected to be determined on the basis of a public opinion poll in April.

In recent Upper House elections, LDP candidates have lost three times in a row in Okinawa and two consecutive times in Miyagi. The weak results are making it difficult for the party to build consensus on its candidates.

Meanwhile, the LDP went through its leadership race and the Lower House election last autumn, leading to delays in its preparations for the Upper House poll. “We’re two months behind, compared with usual (Upper House election) years,” a party official involved in election strategy said.

In Yamanashi, a male member of the prefecture’s assembly enjoys the highest rating of applicants for the LDP ticket. Nonetheless, the prefectural chapter has deferred its decision, urged by LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi to pick a young female candidate to boost chances of victory.

In Aomori, a prefectural assembly member was decided as the LDP’s candidate on Saturday through a vote by local party members and supporters.

In the Tottori-Shimane district, which comprises the two prefectures, the LDP headquarters is expected to soon give its official endorsement to the incumbent based in Shimane.

In Nagano, a local celebrity and others have emerged as possible LDP candidates.

The party chapter in Yamagata, home to LDP election strategy chief Toshiaki Endo, has narrowed its list of potential candidates to three.

“The earlier (the candidate selection is) the better,” Hiroshige Seko, the party’s secretary-general in the Upper House, told a news conference Friday. “Just increasing the candidate’s name recognition will take time.”