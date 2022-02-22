Japan reported 319 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday — the highest on record — as spread of the omicron variant drives up severe cases and deaths among the elderly even as new cases trend downward.

In Tokyo, new cases dropped by about 4,000 from a week earlier to 11,443 on Tuesday, but the number of deaths remained high, with 25 new fatalities linked to the virus reported. The figure came just a day after Tokyo reported a record 30 deaths — the highest this year.

On Tuesday, Osaka Prefecture announced 63 virus-linked deaths, a single-day record, as well as 10,939 new COVID-19 cases.

In the Japanese capital, the seven-day average of daily new cases continued to dip, coming to 14,003.3, compared with 15,219.4 a week earlier.

On Monday, Japan reported 51,987 new cases nationwide, falling below 60,000 for the first time since Jan. 24, while 173 deaths among the infected were confirmed. The number of severely ill patients came to 1,495, up by 18 from Sunday.