The approval rating for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet remained almost unchanged at 56.6%, but some of his recent COVID-19 responses drew mixed reactions in a Kyodo News survey released Sunday.

In the two-day telephone survey through Sunday, the support rate rose slightly from 55.9% in the January survey, while the disapproval rating edged up 2.2 points to 27.4%.

While 53.7% of the respondents said the government’s extension of quasi-state of emergency measures in 17 prefectures through early March was appropriate, 30.2% wanted the measures to be upgraded to a state of emergency in some of the prefectures.

The extension of the antivirus steps allowing prefectural governors to request that restaurants and bars close early and stop serving alcohol is keeping 31 prefectures under a quasi-emergency into March.

The survey also showed 73.5% think the progress in the government’s booster shot program is slow.

Kishida has set a daily target of administering 1 million booster shots by the end of February and about 13% of the country’s population had received a third dose as of Friday, but the daily number of coronavirus deaths have been at record levels recently as the fast-spreading omicron variant of the virus is posing high risks for the elderly despite the strain being considered less deadly for younger people than the delta variant.

As for his plan to ease some border control measures in March, 45.7% believe the decision was too early, with 34.9% seeing it appropriate and 16.3% too late.

Kishida said Thursday the government will ease the entry ban on nonresident foreigners introduced in late November and effective through the end of February, raising the limit on new entrants to 5,000 per day from the current 3,500, and cutting the quarantine period for those arriving in Japan to zero to three days from seven days.