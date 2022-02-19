Japan is approaching its target of averaging 1 million COVID-19 booster shots per day after local governments were pushed to redouble their efforts.

In order to achieve the target, set by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister’s Office is using a carrot-and-stick approach to urge local governments to accelerate their vaccine rollouts. A local government official expressed frustration with the central government, saying that it is “passing the buck” to local governments.

Still, the approach may be bearing fruit.

The daily number of booster inoculations registered on the country’s vaccination data recording system has already been reaching around 1 million for days. The number of booster shots registered came to about 1.1 million on Tuesday, 1.05 million on Wednesday, 990,000 on Thursday and 950,000 on Friday.

Those figures, however, may be larger than the number of shots actually given per day, as some local governments register numbers for several days in one go, instead of reporting figures daily.

About 16 million had received their third doses as of Friday, far below the government’s initial plan of inoculating 37.46 million people by the end of this month.

According to a health ministry survey released Friday, 74% of the roughly 51,000 nursing homes across the country expect to finish administering booster shots for their residents and other eligible people by the end of this month.

Health minister Shigeyuki Goto had set a target of finishing administering booster shots to all residents and staff of such facilities by the end of February.

At a news conference Thursday, Kishida said that the pace of booster vaccine rollouts is picking up.

“We’ll make utmost efforts … to achieve the target of administering more than one million doses per day stably,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s Office is prioritizing a further increase of the pace of the rollout.

The office has established a new section on its website that details the innovative measures taken by local governments.

Kobe, for example, has launched a service in which the city secures reservation slots to get booster shots on behalf of residents. It also runs an online system enabling residents to check when they will be able to get their vaccination coupons.

Kishida’s office has also been pushing local governments that are behind with their rollouts, with vaccination rates for all prefectures and major cities disclosed on the website.

Noriko Horiuchi, the minister in charge of COVID-19 vaccinations, is urging local leaders to accelerate the paces of their rollouts.

“There’s a limit to what local governments can do,” a mayor said. “The central government still has a lot to do, such as calling on the public (to get booster shots.)”