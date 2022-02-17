The sixth wave of coronavirus infections in Japan, triggered by the omicron variant, is believed to have passed its peak, an expert in the health ministry’s pandemic advisory board said Wednesday.

“I believe that the sixth wave passed its peak in early February,” Takaji Wakita, chair of the advisory board and director-general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, said during a news conference after the day’s meeting of the board.

The effective reproduction number, or the average number of people infected by a single carrier, stood at 0.98 as of Jan. 31, falling below 1.0 for the first time since Nov. 28 last year, according to an estimate shown at the meeting.

“The numbers of severely ill patients and new fatalities are likely to hit their peaks after the peak of infections,” Wakita said.

He also warned that new positive cases may rebound unless the number of infected people is significantly lowered.

The advisory board agreed that the number of new cases across the country is on the decline in almost all age groups but edging up only among people in their 80s or older.

It expressed concerns that medical services could remain under strain due to such factors as a rise in the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients among elderly people, noting that elderly people may have accounted for most of new fatal cases during the current infection wave.

Also at the meeting, tentative results of an analysis on the efficacy of third COVID-19 vaccine shots against the omicron variant were reported.

The results showed that the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines in preventing infections was 71% within two months after second inoculations and then fell to 54% between two and four months and 49% between four and six months. However, the efficacy rose to 81% after booster shots.