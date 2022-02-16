The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that an ordinance enacted by the city of Osaka to restrict hate speech is constitutional, rejecting a claim by some residents that it unconstitutionally infringes on freedom of speech.

Chief Justice Saburo Tokura handed down the ruling on appeals filed by citizens demanding that the city ask Hirofumi Yoshimura, who was the mayor at the time the rule came into force, to cover expenses the city incurred due to enforcement of the ordinance. All five justices at the Third Petty Bench of the top court found the ordinance constitutional.

Enforced in 2016, the ordinance allows the city government, when it recognizes forms of hate speech based on the opinions of a panel of experts, to release the content and the name of the individual or group involved and request the content’s removal.

Osaka District Court and Osaka High Court both ruled that the ordinance is constitutional.

Citing discriminatory propaganda activities that were frequently seen in the city when the ordinance was established, the top court said in Tuesday’s ruling that the ordinance “is designed to deter racist and other discriminatory behaviors that are highly vicious.”

While the provision restricts to a certain degree the freedom of speech guaranteed by the Constitution, there is a substantial need to prevent hate speech, the ruling said.

As the restrictions are retroactive and carry no sanctions, they are “rational and limited to the extent that is needed and unavoidable,” it said.

The first-ever top court ruling on a hate speech-related ordinance is expected to have an impact on local governments considering the enactment of similar ordinances.