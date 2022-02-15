The Japanese government said Tuesday that it will draw up guidelines for helping companies prevent human rights abuses across the nation’s supply chains.

The guidelines will show ways to check if there is forced or child labor in manufacturing, distribution and other phases of industrial supply.

At a press conference on the day, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said the government will set up a panel this month to consider the guidelines, also with an eye to creating related legislation in the future.

Western countries are also putting into place strict measures to address human rights abuse risks. If Japan lags behind in taking countermeasures, companies from the nation could risk being rejected in the global market.

“We’ll make it clear to people both at home and abroad that the Japanese government and Japanese companies act in accordance with international standards,” Hagiuda said, adding, “Based on discussions on international cooperation and other factors, we’ll consider further measures, including the possibility of formulating legislation (to tackle human rights abuses in supply chains).”

Members of the panel will include representatives from major companies across industries and legal experts and officials from government agencies, such as the foreign and justice ministries.

It will work out a draft of the guidelines including examples of human rights abuse in supply chains and procedures to check and prevent abusive acts.

The guidelines will be formalized at a meeting of government agencies concerned around summer this year.

A government survey last year found that 29% of companies do not have a corporate policy for preventing human rights abuses from happening through business activities. Many surveyed companies answered that they want the government to create relevant guidelines.