The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States, Australia and India started talks in Melbourne on Friday to affirm their efforts to advance national security and economic cooperation in the face of China’s increasing clout in the Indo-Pacific region.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and their Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held the third such in-person gathering of representatives of the four major Indo-Pacific democracies, collectively known as “the Quad.”

The participants were set to hold a joint news conference and likely release a document after the talks, according to Japanese officials.

The talks will pave the way for a summit involving the leaders from the four nations that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to hold in Japan in the first half of 2022.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne (left to right), Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pose for a photo in Melbourne on Friday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

Without naming China, which has become increasingly assertive in its territorial claims in the East and South China seas, the foreign ministers will reaffirm the importance of a rules-based order and step up coordination to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific, the officials said.

Before hosting the meeting, Payne said in a news release that the four countries “share a commitment to openness and transparency.”

“Together we are a vital network of liberal democracies committed to practical cooperation and to ensuring all Indo-Pacific nations, large and small, are able to make their own strategic decisions, free from coercion,” Payne said.

Tokyo and Washington have repeatedly opposed what they call “any unilateral attempts to change the status quo” by force in the East China Sea, where the Japan-controlled, China-claimed Senkaku Islands are located and Beijing has been increasing its military clout.

Beijing has been wary of the Quad dialogue, seeing it as an attempt to contain the communist country.

With North Korea having repeatedly fired ballistic missiles since the beginning of this year, the country’s missile and nuclear programs and the Quad nations’ commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula will also be among the agenda items, according to the officials.

The four nations are also expected to discuss the situation surrounding Ukraine at a time when the Russian military buildup near its border has been fueling fears that Moscow could invade.

They are also likely to discuss the political turmoil and humanitarian crisis in Myanmar since the military seized power in a coup a year ago.

The Quad group had its last face-to-face meeting in October 2020 in Tokyo, followed by phone talks in February 2021.

After the meeting, Hayashi and Blinken are scheduled to head for Hawaii on Saturday to attend another meeting also involving South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Sunday.