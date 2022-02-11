Japan Airlines said Thursday it will introduce new domestic airfare types starting with flights in April 2023.

The types of early booking discounts on offer will be reduced to two from eight and the cost of tickets using such discounts will vary based on congestion levels.

The move is part of JAL’s goal to improve profitability after the spread of the coronavirus led to a plunge in passenger demand.

The new airfare system will boost fares at peak periods while bringing down off-season ticket prices.

Discounts for passengers with disabilities and residents of remote islands will continue.

First class fares will vary according to travel distance. The charges will be higher than at present for flights on medium-to-long-distance routes.

Sales of tickets under the new airfare system will begin in May.

It will be the first time JAL has modified its airfare system for domestic flights since airfare pricing was liberalized in 2000 under the revised aviation law.