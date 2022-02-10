Tokyo and surrounding areas braced for heavy snow from Thursday, with flights canceled, train services halted and highways closed, and the weather agency urging caution amid frozen roads and traffic disruptions.

The Meteorological Agency forecast rain and snow through Friday mainly in the Kanto-Koshin region, which includes Tokyo, due to a low atmospheric pressure system moving eastward and cold air. Snow may also affect power lines.

In the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Friday, depth of snowfall could reach 30 centimeters in the Koshin region, 25 cm in the northern part of the Kanto region and 20 cm across the Tama area of western Tokyo and other areas near the capital such as Hakone in Kanagawa Prefecture.

Tokyo, which does not experience snowfall regularly, already saw snow in some areas on Thursday morning. The agency said Tokyo’s 23 wards are expected to see 5 cm of snow in a 24-hour period through 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the weather agency has issued snow alerts for parts of Shizuoka Prefecture, predicting up to 30 cm of snowfall in some areas during the 24 hours through Friday noon.

A total of 169 domestic flights to and from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport have been canceled, while 67 train services have been halted including rapid services running in Tokyo and the nearby prefectures of Yamanashi and Nagano.

Some parts of the Chuo-kanjo-sen Belt Line on the Metropolitan Expressway were closed to prepare for possible snow accumulation. The closure may be expanded to prevent vehicles from becoming stuck in the snow.

A cold front at an altitude of around 1,500 meters will be 3 degrees Celsius colder than those seen in usual years, the agency said.

