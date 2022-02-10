The businessman and activist who helped inspire Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s “new capitalism” policy framework for distributing the fruits of growth more widely, also wants public spending ramped up to bolster growth.

According to George Hara, author of a 2009 book also titled “New Capitalism,” the next step after initial efforts to better distribute wealth should be government spending. Speaking in an interview this week, he said he expected the idea to gain traction with Kishida.

“He’ll start to discuss and talk about it in the second half of the year,” Hara said by video link from his home in Hong Kong. Spending on disaster prevention, including fixing aging infrastructure such as bridges and tunnels was needed, he added.

“If the private sector can’t do it, the government must stimulate demand,” he said.

Since taking office in October, Kishida has pledged to raise middle-class incomes and called for tax breaks for companies that raise wages as part of efforts to create a more sustainable cycle of growth.

He has said a “grand plan” for his new vision of capitalism will be unveiled in the spring, without giving details of what it may entail.

Some economists argue better wage distribution can stimulate consumption without adding greatly to government expenditures. That would be welcome in Japan, which has the developed the world’s highest debt load after trying for years to spur growth through spending.

Hara’s comments suggest better distribution by itself won’t be enough.

A former archaeologist who turned to business to fund his research projects, Hara’s resume bears little resemblance to that of a typical government economic adviser. The social disparities he observed while working in Honduras in his twenties, where he studied the Mayan civilization, shaped his views, he said.

Hara, a venture capitalist who also heads the Alliance Forum Foundation, an organization aimed at relieving poverty, served as an adviser to the Cabinet under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration.

Now he says the world’s third-largest economy needs to do more to preserve its own prosperity. Stagnant incomes are making its people less well-off, Hara said. Instead of giving more to shareholders, the labor share needs to increase, according to Hara.

“In the 1980s, Japan was a very wealthy country,” he said. But in the decades that followed, “Japan hasn’t seen wages rise at all. There has to have been a problem with policy direction.”

A combination of better distribution and government spending could help Japan achieve a long-held goal of increasing gross domestic product to ¥600 trillion ($5.2 trillion), with even ¥700 trillion or ¥800 trillion within sight, according to Hara.

While Hara declined to say when he last met Kishida, he said the two have met “often” and he has provided various pieces of advice. In a video message to a meeting organized by Hara’s foundation last year, Kishida urged the group to provide him with ideas, the Nikkan Kogyo newspaper reported.

Kishida has sent shivers through markets by saying he’s considering raising taxes on financial capital gains and setting guidelines for share buy-backs. The premier has also raised the idea of removing the legal requirement for companies to provide quarterly financial reports to encourage longer-term thinking.

Kishida’s comments resonate with Hara, who says short-term stock market moves don’t matter much.

“Share prices shouldn’t be ignored, but few Japanese people own shares. We should focus on the people who don’t own shares, and make them prosperous enough to be able to buy them,” he said.

According to Finance Ministry data, profits at companies with more than ¥1 billion in capital have doubled over the past 20 years, while dividends have ballooned more than six fold over the same period. Salaries have stagnated, and are now the lowest among the Group of Seven wealthy nations.

“Dividends have risen, while salaries haven’t increased at all,” said Hara. “You can improve salaries quite enough by simply shifting from an unfair distribution to a fair one.”