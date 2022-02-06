The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 17,526 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The number hit a new high for a Sunday, compared to 15,895 the week before, possibly indicating that the sixth wave of coronavirus infections in Japan’s capital is still not waning yet.

According to the metropolitan government, the occupancy rate of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients stood at 55.3% with 3,827 being hospitalized. The bed occupancy rate for patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria rose by 1.9 percentage points from Saturday to 19.3%.

The Tokyo government also reported five deaths, while the number of severely ill patients increased by 1 to 45.

Tokyo also stated that 526 individuals were assumed to have been infected based on their conditions and a doctors’ diagnosis that did not require taking PCR tests. Because of a recent spike in infections of the omicron variant, the health ministry has revised the rules to allow doctors to diagnose people who have had close contact with COVID-19 patients as having been infected with the virus — without the need for a PCR test.

Elsewhere in Japan, Ibaraki Prefecture confirmed a daily record high of 1,668 cases, saying it identified 10 more infection clusters, which included elementary and junior high schools.

Fukui Prefecture also reported a record high of 236 new cases.

Across the country, the number of patients with severe symptoms grew by 35 from Saturday to a total of 1,134.