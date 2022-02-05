Nissan Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. said Friday they plan to recall a total of some 86,000 cars of three minivehicle models that have been produced since December 2020 in Japan.

Nissan will soon notify the transport ministry of the recall for its Roox and Mitsubishi Motors will do the same for the eK Space and the eK X Space, due to an air bag malfunction.

According to the companies, the air bag on the driver side inflates at a height higher than it is supposed to, failing to meet a neck safety requirement.

The two makers suspended production and shipment of the three sister models on Dec. 3 last year after detecting the malfunction.