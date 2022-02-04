A government panel plans to recommend that children age 2 or older wear face masks at day care facilities as a part of measures to prevent them and staff from becoming infected with the coronavirus, a source familiar with the matter said Friday.

As the rapid spread of the omicron variant in Japan continues, health minister Shigeyuki Goto said in a news conference that the new advice for children should be “pushed forward.”

The health ministry’s anti-virus guidelines for day care so far do not require children to wear face masks at the facilities, but the panel’s plan will call for those aged 2 or over to “wear face masks when possible,” according to the source.

The draft also allow for exceptions, saying, “There is no need to force them to wear face masks when they are feeling ill or have difficulties wearing them continuously.”

The panel will maintain the existing principle of not recommending children under 2 to wear them, due to the risks of suffocation or heatstroke.

As the highly transmissible variant is spreading among children, the committee on the country’s COVID-19 response plans to also introduce the new policy to afterschool facilities for elementary school students, the source said.

The development comes as Japan’s daily COVID-19 cases exceeded 100,000 for the first time on Thursday, pushing the cumulative total to 3 million, while 34 of Japan’s 47 prefectures remain under a COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency, with one more to be added on Saturday.

Separately, Takaji Wakita, who leads a group of experts advising the health ministry on its pandemic response, said that for the situation to improve, Japan needs to take more steps to reduce infections among children and the elderly.

“The number of novel coronavirus cases is starting to decline among young generations, but unless we see a downtrend among children and elderly people, the overall figures will not decline,” Wakita, head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, said in a parliamentary session.

He also called for flexible management of hospital beds as a surge in COVID-19 patients with serious symptoms has made it difficult for other people to be admitted to hospital.

Regarding the country’s vaccination drive, he underscored the importance of facilitating booster shots as part of measures against different coronavirus variants.