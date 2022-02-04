The Chinese and Russian governments voiced grave concerns on Friday over Japan’s plan to release into the ocean treated radioactive water from the tsunami-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

In a joint statement announced after a meeting in Beijing between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the two nations expressed worries about the water release plan and its potential impact on the environment.

The two leaders said that the water from the plant in Japan should be handled in a transparent, responsible and adequate manner that conforms with international law and is supported by scientific reasoning, on the basis of agreements between Japan and its neighbors, and between Tokyo and related international institutions.