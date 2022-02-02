Experts in Japan are becoming increasingly wary of a new variant of omicron, as it is believed to be more infectious than the current dominant strain.

BA.2, the new variant, has already emerged as the most common version in some countries, while there are concerns in Japan that community-acquired infections of the new variant may have started, pundits said.

Currently, BA.1 is the dominant global form of the omicron variant, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

The number of infections with BA.2, a close cousin of BA.1, is increasing in Denmark and India, with the new variant believed to have become the dominant strain in the former, sources said.

There are many mutations in common between the two strains. But in some countries, BA.2 is called “stealth omicron” because it slips past COVID-19 tests for omicron variants.

In Japan, there is no problem detecting BA.2 because different testing methods are used.

Most infection cases in Japan are currently BA.1. According to the health ministry, 313 BA.2 cases had been confirmed in quarantine checks at airports and other facilities as of Jan. 26, with many of them involving people who had recently traveled to countries such as India.

In Kobe, BA.2 was detected in two people for whom infections were reported between Jan. 10 and 16. One of them had traveled overseas, while the other had had contact with a person with a recent history of overseas travel.

One BA.2 case with an unknown infection route was detected in a survey in mid-January by Tokyo Medical and Dental University.

“Community-acquired infections of the new variant may have started in Kanto,” said Hiroaki Takeuchi, associate professor at the university, referring to the region in the east of Japan.

The effective reproduction number, or the average number of people infected by a single carrier, for BA.2 is 18% higher than that of BA.1, according to Kyoto University professor Hiroshi Nishiura and others.

The difference is quite large, Nishiura said. The projection of when the current infection wave will peak may turn out to be wrong due to the replacement of BA.1 by BA.2, he said.

In fact, new cases in Denmark have started increasing again after peaking. Still, overseas studies have shown no difference in the risk of hospitalization, according to Nishiura.

Late last month, a panel of health ministry experts proposed that monitoring by genome analysis be continued for BA.2.

“We have information that there is no difference in the hospitalization rate, but the infectiousness (of BA.2) is stronger than the current (dominant) omicron variant, so we need to be careful,” said panel chair Takaji Wakita, director-general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.