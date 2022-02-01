The government is aiming to approve Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 oral drug Paxlovid by mid-February, health minister Shigeyuki Goto said Tuesday.

Japan has reached a final agreement with the U.S. drugmaker to buy Paxlovid doses for 2 million people by the end of this year, Goto also said at a news conference.

“Once the pharmaceutical approval is granted, doses for 40,000 people will be delivered promptly,” he added.

He also said the government will ease requirements for hosting group vaccinations at workplaces and schools for third COVID-19 shots.

Specifically, the minimum required number of vaccine recipients will be lowered to 500 per site from the current 1,000.

Goto said he hopes that more companies will apply to host group vaccinations.

“We will boost efforts so that those wishing to receive vaccinations can do so as soon as possible,” he added.