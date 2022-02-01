The number of people employed in the hotel and restaurant sector in Japan plunged by 220,000 to 3.69 million in 2021 from the previous year, the lowest level since comparable data became available in 2002, the internal affairs ministry said Tuesday.

The sharp decline underscored how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the industry. The overall number of employed people in the country fell by 90,000 to 66.67 million.

The construction sector and the livelihood-related and entertainment sector reported a decrease of 100,000 each. The medical and welfare sector had an increase of 220,000.

The country’s average unemployment rate was at 2.8%, unchanged from the previous year. The number of jobless people increased by 20,000 to 1.93 million. The country had a labor force of 68.6 million.

The average ratio of effective job openings to seekers fell 0.05 point to 1.13, the lowest level since 1.09 marked in 2014, the labor ministry said.

The job openings ratio fell for the third straight year after declining 0.42 point, the steepest fall in 45 years, in 2020 during the first year of the pandemic.

The ratio represents the number of jobs available to each of the applicants registered at HelloWork job placement offices across the country.

On a monthly basis, the ratio has been on an upward trend compared with a year before since June 2021 due to increased job openings as the economy reopened.

For December alone, the job openings ratio rose 0.01 point from the previous month to 1.16 after seasonal adjustment, the first increase in three months. The unemployment rate fell 0.1 point to 2.7%. The number of people with jobs rose by 490,000 to 66.73 million.

