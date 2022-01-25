The justice minister ordered a watchdog Tuesday to ensure foreign technical trainees are not abused, following an incident in which a Vietnamese man suffered serious injuries at the hands of Japanese co-workers for about two years.

Following the instruction from Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa, the Organization for Technical Intern Training urged the host company of the 41-year-old trainee in the city of Okayama, and an organization that introduced the trainee to the company to take necessary measures to prevent abuse.

The watchdog will continue to investigate the case while eyeing the possibility of revoking the organization’s permit to act as an intermediary between trainees and host firms.

“Human rights violations must never happen,” Furukawa said.

The Vietnamese trainee told the watchdog he was repeatedly assaulted by Japanese workers at the construction company and sustained serious injuries including broken bones, according to the Immigration Services Agency of Japan.

The watchdog is arranging for the transfer of the man and his foreign colleagues to another company to continue their internships.

The agency, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, and the watchdog released a statement Monday calling on companies that accept foreign trainees as well as intermediary organizations to check for abuse in workplaces.

The trainee said he arrived in Japan in the fall of 2019 and the abuse began around a month after he started work.

Video footage of the violence showed the man being punched, hit on the head and body with a broom as well as being berated for failing to respond well in Japanese.

The man is seeking an apology and compensation from the construction company and the intermediary organization.

Speaking at a news conference in Okayama with a representative from his labor union Fukuyama Union Tampopo earlier this month, the man also claimed he suffered broken ribs after being kicked by a colleague wearing safety boots.

The man, who was taken into protective custody after consulting with the union in October 2021, said he wishes to transfer to another company in Japan and has not reported the incidents to police.

He said he had kept silent because he did not want to cause trouble for his family or other technical trainees.

The technical internship program was established in 1993 with the aim of transferring skills to developing countries. But it has been criticized for poor labor conditions and accused of providing a cover for companies to import cheap labor from other Asian countries.