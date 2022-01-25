An Air Self-Defense Force member engaged in a mission to airlift drinking water to disaster-hit Tonga using a C-130 transport aircraft has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The ASDF officer and 21 other mission members who are suspected to be close contacts of the infected individual are being isolated at an accommodation facility in Australia, which is used as a base for the airlift mission, according to the ministry’s Joint Staff.

There has been no impact on the work to transport the water to Tonga, which was recently hit by an undersea volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami, the Joint Staff said.

The ASDF member in question, in his 30s, developed a fever on Monday morning and was found to be infected with the coronavirus in an antigen test.

All members of the mission showed negative results in PCR tests at the time of their departure from the ASDF’s Komaki Air Base in Aichi Prefecture on Thursday.

Tonga has put strict COVID-19 measures in place. The relief supplies from Japan are unloaded by ASDF members clad in protective suits, with deliveries conducted in a way not involving direct contact with Tongan personnel.

Self-Defense Forces members place the Japanese flag on drinking water bottles inside a C-130 transport aircraft before unloading them at an airport in Tonga on Saturday. | DEFENSE MINISTRY / VIA KYODO

Two C-130 planes have been sent for the mission. ASDF members using the plane that was not boarded by the infected officer will continue the airlift mission, according to the Joint Staff.

Separately, a transport vessel of the Maritime Self-Defense Force departed Monday for Tonga as part of Japan’s relief efforts.

The Osumi departed the Kure base in Hiroshima Prefecture with 60,000 liters of drinking water prepared by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, a government-linked aid agency, as well as 60 high pressure washers to remove volcanic ash, according to the Defense Ministry.

Around 300 people are also on board as part of the aid effort.

The vessel is also carrying two hovercraft and two CH-47 Ground Self-Defense Force transport helicopters.

The helicopters will be used to rapidly disburse relief material, according to Hideki Yuasa, the Self-Defense Fleet’s commander-in-chief responsible for the relief effort.

Yuasa said in a statement the fleet will do its “utmost” to help the nation in its recovery efforts.

The Maritime Self-Defense Force’s transport vessel Osumi leaves its Kure base in Hiroshima Prefecture for Tonga on Monday. | KYODO

The eruption of the undersea volcano on Jan. 15 sent tsunami waves across the Pacific, killing at least three people in Tonga and causing extensive damage to infrastructure and disrupting water supplies and communication networks.

The Tonga government said Friday that 84% of the population has been affected by the falling ash and tsunami.