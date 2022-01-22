About 30 people were temporarily stranded on a roller coaster at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka on Saturday afternoon after the ride came to a sudden halt after sensors detected an abnormality, but nobody was injured, the park’s operator said.

Everyone aboard the Hollywood Dream roller coaster was rescued by staff about 90 minutes after it stopped near the highest point on its tracks at around 1:10 p.m., the park said.

The cause of the incident is being investigated, according to the park.

The latest incident occurred after a power outage in October last year caused the same roller coaster to come to a sudden halt, leaving 35 people stranded for a period of time.

The attraction, which has a capacity of 36 riders, is known for its sharp drop from a height of around 43 meters.