A C-130 transport plane dispatched by the Air Self-Defense Force carrying drinking water arrived in Tonga on Saturday after an undersea volcanic eruption and a tsunami hit the Pacific island nation last weekend.

The plane left the Komaki Air Base in central Japan on Thursday with potable water prepared by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, a government-linked aid agency. It landed at an Australian air base on Friday before taking off for Tonga on Saturday morning.

The ASDF is dispatching another C-130 loaded with drinking water and two C-2 transport aircraft to the tsunami-stricken country as part of Japan’s relief effort.

The Maritime Self-Defense Force transport vessel Osumi is also expected to depart for Tonga to deliver high-pressure cleaners and handcarts to be used in the removal of volcanic ash.

Australia and New Zealand have also dispatched aircraft and transport ships loaded with aid for the victims of the disaster.

The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano on Jan. 15 sent tsunami waves across the Pacific, killing at least three people and causing extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure in Tonga.

Water supplies in Tonga have been disrupted by volcanic ash and salt water and securing access to safe drinking water is “a critical immediate priority,” according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The United Nations said Thursday that about 84,000 people in the archipelago have been impacted by the disaster, or more than 80% of the population of about 105,000.