The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Japan totaled 404 Friday, up by 117 from a day before, the health ministry said.

The ministry’s advisory panel of experts said Thursday that the number of people recuperating and patients with severe symptoms are increasing along with the surge of newly infected patients nationwide.

The ministry said 105 of the new cases of severely ill patients were confirmed in Osaka Prefecture, adding that the prefecture reports the number accumulated over a week, according to broadcaster TBS.

Meanwhile, Hokkaido is expected to report about 1,600 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, which will be a record high for the northernmost Japan prefecture for the third straight day, informed source said.

Of the estimated total, about 900 cases are seen to be reported in Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido, a daily record high for the city.

On the same day, the prefectural government of Hokkaido plans to make a decision to ask the central government to place the prefecture in the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage.

Three prefectures in the Kansai region — Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo — as well as Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan are also expected to make the request on Friday.

The central government decided only on Wednesday to place Tokyo and 12 other prefectures in the pre-emergency stage from Friday until Feb. 13. Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima prefectures are already on the pre-emergency list.

On Thursday, Japan’s daily count of new COVID-19 cases totaled 46,199, hitting a new record high for the third successive day, with the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the country topping 2 million the same day.

The country reached the 2-million milestone about five months after its total caseload hit 1 million in August 2021. The country logged its first coronavirus case in January 2020.

New infection figures started surging earlier this month, in line with the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The proportion of suspected omicron cases grew to some 93% of the new coronavirus cases confirmed in the week through Sunday, according to a health ministry estimate.

Including Tokyo, a total of 28 prefectures logged record highs in daily new cases on Thursday.