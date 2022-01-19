Tokyo's daily COVID-19 cases hit a new record of over 7,000 on Wednesday, sources said, a day after the tally exceeded 5,000 for the first time since Aug. 21 last year.

The government plans to place 13 more prefectures including the capital under a quasi-emergency status from Friday through Feb. 13 as the omicron variant rages.

The 13 prefectures — Tokyo, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Niigata, Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Kagawa, Nagasaki, Kumamoto and Miyazaki — will join Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima, where the pre-emergency designation is currently scheduled to run until the end of this month.

Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said Osaka Prefecture logged around 6,000 cases, while Hyogo Prefecture reported 2,514 cases, both prefectures posting a record high for two days in a row.

Governors of the three prefectures in the Kansai region — Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto — plan to hold a teleconference later Wednesday to discuss whether to request the central government put them under a quasi-emergency state.

Meanwhile, Hokkaido is expected to report over 1,000 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday, a daily record, people familiar with the matter said.

The hospital bed occupancy rate for COVID-19 patients in Hokkaido stood at 14.3% as of Monday. Hokkaido plans to ask the government to add it to the COVID-19 pre-emergency list if the rate hits 20%.

On Tuesday, Japan's daily count of new COVID-19 cases came to 32,197, surpassing 30,000 for the first time.

The previous daily record was 25,990, marked on Aug. 20, when the fifth wave was at its peak.

Japan logged over 20,000 daily coronavirus cases in mid— to late-August last year, mainly due to the spread of the delta variant. But the daily caseload dropped in September and remained mostly below 300 from late October to mid-December.

The country's daily new cases began to increase again in late December, amid a fall in vaccine effectiveness and the emergence of the omicron variant. Since the start of 2022, the number of new COVID-19 cases has surged over sixtyfold from 534 on Jan. 1.

The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday came to 281, up by 20 from the previous day but still far below the record high of 2,223 marked on Sept. 4 last year.

The daily number of new deaths from COVID-19 has also stayed way below last year's peak levels of over 100. On Tuesday, nine new fatalities were reported.

Aichi Prefecture confirmed 2,145 new cases, its second-highest figure, while 1,443 new cases were reported in Okinawa Prefecture, nearly doubling from a week before.