Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s first 100 days in office have been marked by his active use of informal stand-up press briefings.

By Tuesday, when he reached his 100th day in office, Kishida has held 56 such press briefings. Through those opportunities, he apparently hopes to show the public his self-touted skills of listening to people and his government’s swift moves on coronavirus measures.

For comparison, his immediate predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, held 32 informal stand-up briefings in his first 100 days.

Suga often left soon after making his statements, without taking questions. Kishida’s willingness to answer queries from the media, sometimes seeking more questions, stands in stark contrast with the approach taken by his predecessor.

Kishida also uses various presentation methods during the stand-up briefings. At a briefing in December, he used supporting materials, displayed on panels, when calling on the public to take infection prevention measures during the year-end and New Year holiday period.

On Tuesday, Kishida spent about 16 minutes speaking to a group of reporters. He explained new coronavirus measures in response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the virus.

Tuesday’s briefing came only a week after the prime minister extensively explained the government’s coronavirus measures at a formal press conference, on Jan. 4.

While announcing a plan at the latest briefing to move up booster vaccination shots for the general public, however, he presented no concrete schedule, giving the impression that the briefing was not so well prepared.