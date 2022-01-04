An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 struck near the Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific Ocean — about 1,000 kilometers south of Tokyo — on Tuesday morning but there was no fear of a tsunami, the weather agency said.

The quake occurred at 6:09 a.m., registering strong 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 on Hahajima Island, according to the Meteorological Agency. There were no immediate reports of injuries, police said.

Following the quake, the government set up a liaison office at the Prime Minister’s Office to gather information.

The quake also logged 4 on the seismic intensity scale on Chichijima Island, according to the agency.

The two islands are the only territories with inhabitants in the Ogasawara Island chain except for Iwo Jima, where Self-Defense Forces troops are stationed.