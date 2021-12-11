The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, up by one from a week before. No deaths were reported among those infected.
The seven-day average of daily new positive cases in Tokyo stood at 18.4 as of Saturday, up from 14.7 a week earlier.
The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo’s criteria came to three, unchanged from the previous day.
On Friday, Japan confirmed 146 new cases of the virus and one fatality linked to COVID-19. The fatal case was reported in Hyogo Prefecture. The nationwide number of severely ill coronavirus patients rose by one from Thursday to 27.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.