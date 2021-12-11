The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, up by one from a week before. No deaths were reported among those infected.

The seven-day average of daily new positive cases in Tokyo stood at 18.4 as of Saturday, up from 14.7 a week earlier.

The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo’s criteria came to three, unchanged from the previous day.

On Friday, Japan confirmed 146 new cases of the virus and one fatality linked to COVID-19. The fatal case was reported in Hyogo Prefecture. The nationwide number of severely ill coronavirus patients rose by one from Thursday to 27.