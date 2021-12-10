The Japan Business Federation won’t set a specific target for wage hikes at its member companies in a revised draft of its policy for 2022 shuntо̄ spring wage talks, informed sources said Thursday.

Still, the lobby group, also known as Keidanren, will encourage companies that have recovered their earnings to raise wages in consideration for the efforts by the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The government and ruling camp have proposed tax breaks for companies that raise employee wages.

Ahead of the upcoming shuntо̄ talks, Kishida has expressed his hope that companies that have recovered their earnings to levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic will raise wages by over 3%.

Keidanren Chairman Masakazu Tokura has said that the federation will not set a uniform numerical goal for wage levels as the pace of earnings recovery from the COVID-19 crisis varies among companies.

The revised draft makes it clear that Keidanren believes member companies should make independent decisions on wage raises in their respective shuntо̄ talks while taking account of efforts by the government and ruling bloc to provide a better environment to hike salaries.

Regarding support for workers who are also raising children or looking after elderly relatives, Keidanren said in the revised draft, “It is important to foster corporate culture and workplace environments that make various support systems easily accessible to all employees who face restrictions, irrespective of gender.”

According to the draft, Keidanren will underscore the need to “reduce the number of women who have to give up their careers against their will, through men’s participation in housework, child-rearing and nursing care and the use of external services,” in order to eliminate the disproportionate burdens placed on women.