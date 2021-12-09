Tokyo confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with the daily count staying below 30 for the 28th straight day.

The seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 16.7, compared to 15.0 a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo’s criteria was three, unchanged from Wednesday. One new death was reported among COVID-19 patients in Tokyo.

On Wednesday, a total of 136 new cases were confirmed across Japan, with three new deaths reported among COVID-19 patients.

No case was reported in 26 prefectures on Wednesday.