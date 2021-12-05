A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly threatening an organizer of a controversial Tokyo art exhibition that was to feature a statue symbolizing “comfort women” — who were forced or coerced into sexual servitude under various circumstances, including abduction, deception and poverty — but was canceled due to protests, investigative sources said.

The resident of Amagasaki in Hyogo Prefecture, is suspected of sending a threatening email to one of the organizers of the “Non-Freedom of Expression Exhibition,” which was scheduled to run from late June to early July in the capital.

The event was canceled at the last minute due to protesters who used loudspeakers to create disruption. The sources said the suspect in his 40s opposed the art event that was denounced as “anti-Japan” by protesters.

In July, an envelope containing firecrackers and addressed to the venue of an art exhibition in Osaka, featuring the same statue of a girl symbolizing Korean comfort women and other controversial works, was delivered to a post office.

Shortly before the Osaka exhibition, a suspicious package exploded at the venue of another controversial art event in Nagoya, leading the exhibit to be canceled two days after its opening.

Police have been looking into the two cases, with both envelopes having been sent from Hyogo Prefecture.

A similar event staged using taxpayer money sparked controversy in Nagoya in 2019 and was closed three days after opening in August that year over security concerns amid a flood of threats and complaints to the exhibition.

Following its initial closure, the exhibition reopened for seven days in October 2019 and showcased the statue symbolizing comfort women, as well as a film featuring a scene where an image of Emperor Showa, the grandfather of the current emperor, is set alight.

The exhibition drew public attention as it cast light on Japan’s historical issues with its neighbors as well as the right to freedom of expression.