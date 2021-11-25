Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, became the leader of the intraparty faction that was formerly led by the late Wataru Takeshita.

The faction decided at a general meeting on Thursday to appoint Motegi, who was its acting head, as leader. Former internal affairs minister Yoshitaka Shindo assumed the post of the faction’s secretary-general.

The LDP’s third-biggest faction, with 51 members, aims to bolster its unity under the new leadership team.

The faction’s leadership post had been vacant since Takeshita, former chairman of the LDP General Council, died in September.

Taimei Yamaguchi, former chairman of the party’s Election Strategy Committee, who was the faction’s secretary-general, retired from politics without running in the Oct. 31 election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament