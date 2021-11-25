Tokyo confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after just five new cases were reported, the lowest tally this year.

Thursday’s figure was up by seven from a week earlier, but it remained below 50 for the 40th consecutive day. The seven-day average of daily figures came to 15.3, compared to 19.6 a week before. No new deaths from COVID-19 was reported for the third straight day.

The number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government’s standards was unchanged from the previous day at eight.

Across Japan on Wednesday, 77 new cases were confirmed, with no new cases found in 31 of the country’s 47 prefectures.

Two new fatalities were confirmed among infected people on Wednesday. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients decreased by two from Tuesday to 58.