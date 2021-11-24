The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said five new COVID-19 infection cases were confirmed Wednesday, the lowest daily figure for this year, with no deaths reported.

The daily tally is down by 22 from a week earlier.

The number of daily infection cases in the capital averaged 14.3 in the week through Wednesday, down from 21.1 the preceding week.

There were eight patients with severe symptoms, counted under the metropolitan government’s criteria, unchanged from the previous day.

The health ministry said Wednesday the number of seriously ill coronavirus patients dropped by two from the previous day to 58.

A total of 113 people newly tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Japan on Tuesday.

Two deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients.

Elsewhere in Japan, the number of new cases stood at 14 in Hokkaido, 13 in Osaka Prefecture and 12 each in the prefectures of Aichi and Fukuoka.