Tokyo confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with the daily figure remaining below 30 for the tenth straight day.

The seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tokyo came to 17.3, compared to 24.6 a week before. No new deaths were reported in Tokyo on Sunday.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms recognized under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s standards came to nine, unchanged from a day earlier.

On Saturday, nationwide cases totaled 112, standing below 200 for the third straight day.

New COVID-19 fatalities totaled five. Severely ill coronavirus patients across the country stood at 62, unchanged from Friday.