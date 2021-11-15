Japan’s economy contracted at an annualized rate of 3% in the July-September period from the previous quarter, government data showed on Monday, posting the first decline in two quarters as resurgent coronavirus infections hurt consumer spending.

The GDP figure translated into a quarterly drop of 0.8%, worse than economists’ median estimate of a 0.2% contraction, the Cabinet Office data showed.

Private consumption, which makes up more than half of the economy, fell 1.1%, versus a 0.5% decline expected by economists, the data showed.