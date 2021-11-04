Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday he will double as foreign minister until he relaunches his Cabinet later this month.
Kishida has tapped Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to take the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s No. 2 post of secretary general. Motegi’s appointment was set to be made official later Thursday.
A special session of the parliament will convene next Wednesday to re-elect Kishida as the prime minister following his Liberal Democratic Party’s victory in Sunday’s general election.
Kishida will relaunch his Cabinet on that day or later, with most Cabinet posts likely to be retained as just one month has passed since he took office.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.