Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday he will double as foreign minister until he relaunches his Cabinet later this month.

Kishida has tapped Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to take the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s No. 2 post of secretary general. Motegi’s appointment was set to be made official later Thursday.

A special session of the parliament will convene next Wednesday to re-elect Kishida as the prime minister following his Liberal Democratic Party’s victory in Sunday’s general election.

Kishida will relaunch his Cabinet on that day or later, with most Cabinet posts likely to be retained as just one month has passed since he took office.