Tatsuhiko Kawashima, father of Crown Princess Kiko and a professor emeritus at Gakushuin University, has died in a Tokyo hospital, NHK reported Thursday. He was 81.
Kawashima has been hospitalized since last month. Former Princess Mako, who married her longtime boyfriend Kei Komuro on Oct. 26, visited Kawashima in the hospital along with her mother and her sister, Princess Kako, before the marriage.
On Wednesday, Mako Komuro visited Kawashima again, this time by herself, media reports said.
