The Fukuoka prefectural and city governments said Monday they hope to host the 2023 summit meeting of the G7, or Group of Seven industrialized nations.

The local governments want to host the annual meeting in the city of Fukuoka as part of efforts to boost its image overseas and attract more tourists and businesses, according to officials.

“It would be a great opportunity to send a message to the world about Fukuoka’s strengths,” said Fukuoka Gov. Seitaro Hattori at a news conference.

Fukuoka Mayor Soichiro Takashima, who also attended the news conference, said that urban redevelopment projects that are currently under way will make the city suitable for the international summit.

The city and the prefectural governments plan to submit an application in December to host the summit of the world’s major developed countries: Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

The city of Nagoya in central Japan has also expressed an interest in hosting the G7 summit.

The annual summit is usually staged in the country that holds the rotating presidency, with Japan last hosting it in 2016 in Mie Prefecture.

