Sanae Takaichi, policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Tuesday that she is considering including Taiwan’s entry to the Trans-Pacific Partnership in the LDP’s campaign pledges for the upcoming House of Representatives election.

At a gathering of conservative LDP lawmakers, participants demanded that the party promise to have Taiwan join the TPP free trade agreement. In response, Takaichi, head of the LDP Policy Research Council, said she will give positive consideration to the matter.

During her campaign for the LDP’s leadership election held last week, Takaichi expressed her support for Taiwan’s application to enter the TPP agreement in an online meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

Taiwan announced its bid to be admitted to the TPP in late September, soon after China filed an application for TPP membership. This year, Japan chairs the TPP commission, the highest decision-making body of the 11-nation framework.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said he will dissolve the Lower House on Oct. 14 for a general election on Oct. 31.

At the gathering of LDP lawmakers on Tuesday, Hsieh Chang-ting, leader of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan, Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Tokyo, gave a speech, stressing that Taiwan has to join the TPP before or at the same time as China joins the pact.

Takaichi said she also plans to express, in the LDP campaign pledges, the party’s determination to address human rights issues involving China in a resolute diplomatic attitude.